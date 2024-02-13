Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,233 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.37% of AssetMark Financial worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

AMK opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,152.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Articles

