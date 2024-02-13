Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

C opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.