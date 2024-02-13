Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,877 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Chewy worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at $1,351,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chewy by 171.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 234,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chewy by 101.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after buying an additional 1,751,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Chewy by 38.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,559,285 shares of company stock worth $254,221,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

