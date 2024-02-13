Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.