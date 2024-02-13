Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,797 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1 %

COP stock opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.52.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

