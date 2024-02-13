Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $196.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day moving average of $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

