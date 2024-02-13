Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

