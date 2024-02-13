Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,491 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 118.6% in the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,407,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,397,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after buying an additional 42,488 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,410,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

