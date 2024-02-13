Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

