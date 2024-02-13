BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.98.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.6 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after buying an additional 357,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after buying an additional 948,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,561,000 after buying an additional 166,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

