Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of BLIN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.99. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
