Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BLIN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.99. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

