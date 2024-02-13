Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91), Briefing.com reports. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. 884,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,693,000 after acquiring an additional 663,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.