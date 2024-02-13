Brinker International (EAT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/1/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2024 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $2,148,223. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Brinker International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

