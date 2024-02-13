Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price at $15.73

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.73.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 370,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,334 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,424,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,359,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
