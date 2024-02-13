Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Target Price at £151.17

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £151.17 ($190.91).

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($215.96) to £157 ($198.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £195 ($246.27) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

FLTR opened at £166.35 ($210.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of £144.55 and a 200 day moving average of £139.05. The stock has a market cap of £29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50,787.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £120.20 ($151.81) and a 52-week high of £171.50 ($216.60).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

