Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Target Price at $20.50

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

