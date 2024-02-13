Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Price Target at $49.70

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.70.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in US Foods by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of USFD stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. US Foods has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $47.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
