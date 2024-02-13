Brookfield (NYSE:BN) PT Raised to $44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BN. CIBC upped their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.45.

BN stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Brookfield by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,709,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 626,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,949 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

