Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.71-$2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23-$3.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.

Bruker Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

