Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) PT Lowered to $126.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Shares of Bunge Global stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.12. The stock had a trading volume of 702,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,720. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

