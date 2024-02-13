Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 504,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,429 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Burtech Acquisition by 8.1% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKH opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Burtech Acquisition has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $11.47.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

