Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $302.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

CDNS has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $12.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.19. 1,834,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,045. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.40. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after acquiring an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

