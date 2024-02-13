Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $335.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.78.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $306.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $183.80 and a 1-year high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $227,854,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

