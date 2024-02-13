CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. CAE had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.06 billion.

CAE Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$28.88 on Tuesday. CAE has a 52 week low of C$25.69 and a 52 week high of C$33.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87.

CAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$36.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.92.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

