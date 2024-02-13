CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CAE by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CAE by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CAE by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. CAE has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.06 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

