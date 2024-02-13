Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 5,400 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BRP were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BRP by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BRP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Price Performance

DOOO opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.14.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a return on equity of 150.71% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

BRP Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

