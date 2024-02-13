Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 231.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,975 shares of company stock worth $10,474,398 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $137.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

