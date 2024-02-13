Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 800,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,001 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of First Citizens BancShares worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,492.01 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,552.00. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,438.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,407.74.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.