Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $126.08. The company had a trading volume of 191,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,425. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.11.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

