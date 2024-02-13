Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.14.

CPRI opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.07. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Capri by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,078,000 after buying an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 581,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

