Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $35,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

