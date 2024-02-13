Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $3,455,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 464,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 382,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ RENE remained flat at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 157,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,852. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

