CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.90% and a negative net margin of 95.24%. Equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

