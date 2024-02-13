Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Energy Transfer worth $23,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. 4,696,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,535,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.87%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

