Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,243,924,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after buying an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $226,667,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TC Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,037,000 after buying an additional 3,740,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.70. 1,317,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,583. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of -627.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

