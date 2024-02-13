Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Targa Resources by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.74. 434,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,490. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

