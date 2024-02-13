Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,421,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,094.07.

NYSE TDG traded up $10.43 on Tuesday, hitting $1,119.60. 88,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,162. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,034.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $937.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,155.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,419 shares of company stock valued at $150,261,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

