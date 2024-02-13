Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. 523,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,106. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

