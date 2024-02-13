Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961,726 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $232,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

