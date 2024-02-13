Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 243,658 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,658 shares during the quarter. Equitrans Midstream comprises about 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,056,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,366,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,387. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

