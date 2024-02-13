Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.02. The stock had a trading volume of 211,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

