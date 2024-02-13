Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24,984 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,984 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $16,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,004,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 15,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 324,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

EWA stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. 1,365,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,369. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

