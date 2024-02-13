Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.48. The stock had a trading volume of 217,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,892. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $333.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

