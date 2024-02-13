Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,860 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $110.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,692. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $111.72.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

