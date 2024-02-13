Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 145,316 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,018,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,393,000 after buying an additional 2,189,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 70.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,247,000 after buying an additional 5,152,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 147.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after buying an additional 3,763,192 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.0% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,401,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 416,732 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENLC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 277,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,834. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

