Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,050 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,764 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. 1,663,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,409,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

