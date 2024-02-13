Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Decreased by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.4% of Gould Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.75. The stock had a trading volume of 720,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,890. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.61.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

