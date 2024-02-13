CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of CBFV opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

