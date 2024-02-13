CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $92.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

CBRE Group stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

