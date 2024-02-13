CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

CDW opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $247.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.75.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

